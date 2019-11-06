Giants primed for Jozi Stars challenge

International marquee signing Jason Roy will be available for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants from the get-go when the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament swings into action this weekend.



The event starts on Friday but the Giants will wait until Sunday when they host defending champions the Jozi Stars at St George’s Park on Sunday (2pm). ..

