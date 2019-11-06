Giants primed for Jozi Stars challenge
International marquee signing Jason Roy will be available for the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants from the get-go when the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament swings into action this weekend.
The event starts on Friday but the Giants will wait until Sunday when they host defending champions the Jozi Stars at St George’s Park on Sunday (2pm). ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.