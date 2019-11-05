Kings hit by illness, injury as Ospreys circle

Problems for the struggling Isuzu Southern Kings continued to mount after they were forced to deal with new injury headaches after their 50-0 drubbing at the hands Glasgow Warriors.



Kings’ medical staff said on Tuesday that lock JC Astle would be returning to SA and would not be available for Saturday’s showdown against the Ospreys in Wales...

