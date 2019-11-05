News

Jacob Zuma 'ill' and unable to appear before state capture inquiry

By AMIL UMRAW - 05 November 2019
Former president Jacob Zuma is apparently not well enough to appear at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma is apparently not well enough to appear at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma will no longer appear before the state capture inquiry next week.

The commission said on Tuesday that Zuma's legal team had informed them that he was "ill" and unable to attend his second round of hearings, set down between November 11 and November 15.

Zuma was initially expected to appear before the commission in October, but his lawyers said they were busy with legal matters arising from a recent Pietermaritzburg High Court decision dismissing the former president's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

It is now unclear when, and if, Zuma will return to the commission.

Latest Videos

Uyinene's accused rapist and killer appears in court
On top of the globe: World celebrates victorious Springboks

Most Read

X