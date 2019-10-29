MTB Race 2020

The Eastern Cape’s most anticipated mountain bike race is quickly approaching and riders of all abilities can expect a fun-filled day in The Herald Cycle Tour mountain bike race at the Addo Polo Club on February 16.

Besides enjoying the well maintained, purpose-built trails, riders will also be exposed to some of the most breath taking scenery the region has to offer. The mountain bike routes wind through the picturesque Addo bushveld and ensure that riders experience some of South Africa’s finest single track trails, topped off with stunning views over the vast Addo region.

The Race Village will have plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained before, during and after the race. The mountain bike race village will offer true farm hospitality from the Addo community, with a traditional farmers’ market, food prepared by residents, tractor rides for children, and horse rides. If you plan to spend the night, various camping options are available for riders and spectators.

Click the below link for more info.