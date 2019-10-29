Road Race 2020

Next year the popular Herald Cycle Tour celebrates its 35th year of existence as one of the top cycling events in South Africa.

With a few local cyclists coming along for the ride over all three decades by completing over 30 Herald Cycle Tours, it remains an annual event in professional and leisure cyclists’ calendar not to be missed and has built up a reputation of being well-organised - and kms of fun.

Fans and supporters can also look forward to a celebration of entertainment at the Race Village at Pollok Beach on 23 February. This includes the popular Cycle Tour Lounge - with VIP parking, appetizing meals and refreshments, a dedicated bar and comfortable seating.

Other Race Village attractions include kiddies’ activation zones with jumping castles, face painting and balloon art, as well as popular food trucks, a beer garden and amazing live entertainment from Nelson Mandela Bay’s best local talent.

