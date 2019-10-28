Pretorius ton ensures good start for Madibaz 1

Erasmus Pretorius blasted a quick hundred as defending champions Madibaz 1 whipped Madibaz 2 by seven wickets in the opening round of the NMB Premier League cricket tournament on Saturday.

Set a testing 214 for victory, Madibaz 1 coasted home in just over 32 overs thanks to Pretorius, who thrashed 117 off only 83 balls with 16 fours and two sixes.

Pretorius was assisted by Tristan Stubbs who added an unbeaten 63.

Earlier, Henco Vorstman held the Madibaz 2 middle order together with a calculated innings of 69.

Title contenders BLG Gelvandale were given a scare before experience won the day for them against a determined Bloemendal outfit.

Bloemendal could only manage 146 with the bat, with Gelvandale seamer Irwin Jantjies taking four for 28.

Gelvandale were then rocked and slipped to 51 for five until old heads Emmanuel Koll (78 not out) and Remano October (21 not out) took them home with an unbeaten 96-run partnership.

In the other match on Saturday, Standard Bank United Brothers were too strong for newcomers Windhill as Sinethemba Hela made a well-struck 87.

In the only match played on Sunday, Tavcor Commercial Old Grey thumped Hollywoodbets PECC by 134 runs.

Old Grey’s Keenan Viera fell desperately short of a ton, making 99 in his team’s total of 261 for nine, while Ross Fourie claimed four wickets for only 16 runs to help dismiss their traditional rivals for only 127.

Summarised scores

Saturday

Madibaz 1 v Madibaz 2

Madibaz 2 213/5 in 50 overs (L Harrison 44, J Smith 28, K Forbes 29, H Vorstman 69, M Venter 2/36). Madibaz 1 214/3 in 32.2 overs (E Pretorius 117, T Stubbs 63no). Madibaz 1 won by seven wickets.

BLG Gelvandale v Bloemendal

Bloemendal 146 in 43.4 overs (D Langford 37, I Jantjies 4/28, S Pillay 3/22). Gelvandale 147/5 in 30.3 overs (E Koll 78no, R October 21no). Gelvandale won by five wickets.

Windhill v Standard Bank United Brothers

United Brothers 244 in 48 overs (S Hela 87, S Mzalisi 25, A Mfazwe 34, A Mbanga 23; M Roman 2/45, J Seale 2/45, E Tau 2/54, N Jones 2/29). Windhill 121 in 24.1 overs (D Booysen 22; K Tshamlambo 3/24, L Tshaka 3/34). United Brothers won by 123 runs.

Sunday

Tavcor Old Grey v Hollywoodbets PECC

Old Grey 261/9 in 50 overs (E Meiri 55, K Viera 99, L Lindsay 50, R Viljoen 26, J Radder 4/40, D van Rooyen 3/28, G Perry 2/43). PECC 127 in 30.2 overs (G Perry 20, R Fourie 4/16, L Lindsay 2/22). Old Grey won by 134 runs.