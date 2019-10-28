Cat Daddy seals great weekend for Kotzen

Trainer Glen Kotzen and jockey Morne Winnaar completed a dream weekend when they won the R350,000 Socrasync Toro Ya Africa Algoa Cup, powered by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, over 2,000m with 2-1 favourite Cat Daddy at a windy Fairview yesterday.

Cat Daddy defeated Knights Templar (9-2) by two lengths with another Kotzen runner, Duc D’Orange (20-1), in third and Crome Yellow (5-1) in fourth.

And with Run Red taking fifth place, the Western Cape trainers completely dominated the race, making it their tenth consecutive win since 2010.

Kotzen and Winnaar’s success story started on Friday when they won the R150,000 Racing Association Stakes with Viva Rio at Fairview and followed it up by also taking the honours with Third Runaway in the R350,000 Western Cape Fillies Championship (Grade 2) at Kenilworth on Saturday.

The first local horse past the post was Jacques Strydom-trained Onesie, who finished a disappointing 9.35 lengths behind the winner.

Seeking Wisdom led the field for most of the race with Just Chaos, Duc D’Orange, Mangrove and Tommy Grand ensuring a decent pace.

With 300m to go Cat Daddy took over the lead and kept on resolutely to the line while Knights Templar came through over the last 75m to run second.

Cat Daddy was well supported to win this event, opening at 11-2 and going off at 2-1.

The word out was that he had improved markedly since having been gelded recently. He paid R2.40 a win on the tote.

The only other runner to get some betting support was runner-up Knights Templar, who is trained by Justin Snaith.

It was Cat Daddy’s fourth career win from 13 starts for The Great 8 Stables and the LLC Syndicate.

The four-year-old son of Ideal World was bred by the Gary Player Stud.

Kotzen was ecstatic. “It was a super weekend for my team. I’m so proud of each and every one of them,” he said.

Kotzen also complimented the Fairview management, remarking that the Algoa Cup was a “fantastic meeting” and thanking the new sponsors for coming on board.

Winnaar said: “I’m so happy for this wonderful weekend. I could not have asked for any better.”

He continued by saying he had been begging Kotzen for the ride.

“Everything went according to plan. I came out of the gates positive and was at the right place with plenty of horse underneath me.

“All credit to Glen for an unbelievable three days,” Winnaar said.

For local trainers it is back to the drawing board in an effort to produce the next Surfin’ USA – the last Port Elizabeth horse to win the race in 2009.