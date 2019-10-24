Eastern Province allrounder Tian Koekemoer on the comeback trail against Border

PREMIUM

Eastern Province allrounder Tian Koekemoer will be included in the side to face Border despite still undergoing shoulder rehabilitation as they prepare to lock horns with Border in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Challenge on Thursday.



EP fitness coach Runeshan Moodley on Wednesday morning confirmed that Koekemoer would be included in the side, as the team travel to East London for the inter provincial showdown. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.