Eastern Province allrounder Tian Koekemoer on the comeback trail against Border
Eastern Province allrounder Tian Koekemoer will be included in the side to face Border despite still undergoing shoulder rehabilitation as they prepare to lock horns with Border in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Challenge on Thursday.
EP fitness coach Runeshan Moodley on Wednesday morning confirmed that Koekemoer would be included in the side, as the team travel to East London for the inter provincial showdown. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.