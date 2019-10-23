The notion that Wales are being taken lightly was soundly dismissed by Springbok loose forward Francois Louw on Wednesday.

Wales‚ after all‚ have a superior record over the Boks and have won their last four Tests in a row.

The last time the Boks beat Wales was in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and they also beat the Dragons at the 2011 instalment.

The teams meet again in the World Cup‚ this time in the semifinals in Yokohama on Sunday.

“I don’t think Wales will be taken lightly‚” said Louw.

“It would be an understatement to say they are an outside team trying to win the Rugby World Cup.

“The bookmakers are there to make money‚” said Louw when reminded that Wales have the longest odds of the four remaining teams to win the tournament.

“From a rugby perspective they have been playing consistently well over the last few years. They even floated as the top ranked team in the world for a few days or hours.

“At no stage has anyone underestimated them. You do that at your peril.

“They are a fantastic outfit. They are a very well organised and structured side which wholeheartedly rely on their systems to perform.

“They do have a massive aerial game‚ they have a solid defensive system and try and force errors on the opposition and try and capitalise on it.

“They are on a bit of a roll‚ winning the Six Nations and gaining in confidence.”

Louw believes that Wales will almost certainly be better than they were against France.