PE man shot in leg while fixing car

A Port Elizabeth mechanic was shot in the leg while fixing a car in the garage of a friend’s house in Helenvale on Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 49-year-old man, who is a mechanic, was fixing a car in Anita Drive, Helenvale, when a lone gunman arrived at the house looking for him.

“The victim was working on his friend’s car when an unknown man approached the house and asked for the victim. The victim was inside the garage and, as he tried to run into the house, he was shot.

“He sustained a bullet wound to his right upper leg. The suspect [subsequently] ran away,” he said.

Naidu said the motive for the incident was unknown.

“The victim is not a gangster, and we are trying to determine why he was targeted,” she said.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated.