Salem put wind up Willows

Salem got the better of Willows, clinching a comprehensive nine-wicket win in their Grahamstown Cricket Board first league encounter at the Rhodes Great Field in Makhanda on Saturday.

Willows, who have had the upper hand against their arch-rivals in recent years, were caught flat-footed by their spirited opponents.

While some of their batters struggled to come to terms with the difficult pitch, Chesley Daniels and Melville Daniels adapted and helped their team post a decent 187 for seven.

Daniels top-scored with 50 not out (36 balls) while Mellville made a patient 39. Eldrich George (24) and Romario Fritz (17) also chipped in.

Kevin Zimmerman was the pick of the bowlers for Salem with an economical spell of 2/21 in 10 overs.

He was supported by Matt Liesenberg 2/29 (10) and Ed Butler 2/58 (9).

Salem openers James Mullins and Chris van der Meulen came out with intent, playing aggressively and putting the Willows bowlers under pressure.

Mullins went on to top-score with an unbeaten 91 and Van der Meulen ended with a flamboyant 84.

Salem reached their target in only 41 overs, securing a nine-wicket win.

Defending champions Sidbury thrashed Makana by 140-runs at Sidbury on Saturday.

Carl van Niekerk starred with the bat, scoring a fine century (113).

Angus Van Niekerk notched up 68 and Jason Howard smashed an unbeaten 65 at the end, helping to ensure Sidbury reached a massive 305/5.

In reply, Makana were dismissed for 163 (41.1) with Peter Gradwell returning impressive figures of 4/16 (7).

Mbulelo Dingaan top-scored for Makana with 34.

Manley Flats are back on the winning path after their dominant 112-run win over Port Alfred.

Zakes Simanga scored his first century in the first league with a splendid 113 runs.

He got good support from Qondani Carlos Katywa, who contributed a hurricane 58 runs.

Manley reached a formidable 304/9 (50) as they bowled out the visitors for 192 (45). Rob Nel took 3/68 (10) for Port Alfred.

Rhodes pulled off an impressive away win against home side Southwell on Sunday, batting first and posting 269/8 (50). Southwell were bowled out for 229 (43.2).

Cuylerville recorded a convincing seven-wicket bonus point win over log-leaders Rhodes at Shaw Park on Saturday.

Rhodes batted first and posted 174 (43) while Cuylerville made 176/3 (26.4).

The EP Cricket Mayoral T20 Cup semifinal fixtures for Sunday are:

Semifinals:

Pool A: 9am: Jendamark United v BLG Gelvandal (NMU Oval); Pool B: 9am: Mechatronic Uitenhage v Tavcor Commercial Old Grey (NMU B)

Final:

1.30pm: Winner Pool A v Pool B (NMU Oval)