WATCH | Three gunmen rob KZN service station
KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of robbery after three gunmen robbed a service station in Nseleni on the north coast.
Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala on Saturday told TimesLIVE that the robbery occurred at 1.15am on Thursday.
Three gunmen robbed a Nseleni service station on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday.
"The complainant was working at a business premises when she was approached by three unidentified suspects," she said.
The gunmen robbed the woman of cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot.
In the footage, three armed men can be seen rummaging around the cash till while the shop's employee lies on the floor.
"The matter is still under investigation," said Gwala.