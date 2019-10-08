Percy Tau arrives with injury as Lebo Mothiba also pulls out of Bafana training

Percy Tau arrived in the Bafana Bafana camp for Sunday’s friendly against Mali in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday morning fresh from his recent Uefa Champions League heroics‚ but would have an injury assessed by team doctor Dr Thulani Ngwenya.

Club Brugge star Tau and Brentford FC midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo were the last of arrive the foreign-based contingent to arrive for the match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Both sat out Tuesday morning’s final training session in Johannesburg before South Africa’s departure for the Eastern Cape having arrived at the team hotel just after the squad took the bus to their practice venue at FNB Stadium.

Tau had to be substituted off in the 41st minute after being caught in a rough challenge in Brugge’s 4-0 win against Gent on Sunday.

The injury concerns for new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki in his first match in charge keep mounting up.

Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba sat out Tuesday’s training too‚ for a reason as yet undisclosed by the Bafana team management.