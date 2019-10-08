Ex-presenter Ngqula adds voice to outcry over industry woes

Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Kayise Ngqula is the latest celebrity to speak out about the harsh realities of the entertainment industry.

This after another actress, Vatiswa Ndara, addressed a scathing open letter on Twitter to arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa on Monday.

In the letter, Ndara begged Mthethwa to take steps to stop the exploitation of artists, referring to a contract she was offered by Ferguson Films for iGazi 3 as an example of the exploitation.

Ngqula also took to twitter on Monday to reveal how she had been out of work since her last television gig and that her husband had supported her family before his untimely death.

“Ubuthongo soze buhle namhlanje (I will not be able to sleep today)! I’m so hurt ... My depression has reached a whole new level today because finally someone took a stand for us. [Vatiswa Ndara] and I had conversations with you on set and I know that this is your truth.”