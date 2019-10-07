Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything'
Former DA leader Helen Zille has weighed in on a “racist” rugby video that made waves on social media at the weekend.
On Friday, the Springboks' 49-3 Rugby World Cup victory over Italy sparked a racial debate in SA after TV cameras caught six white players appearing to exclude the team's winger, Makazole Mapimpi, from their celebrations.
Mapimpi, who initially looked to join the group, walked away, looking dismissive.
Some social media users, including Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina, suggested Mapimpi was excluded for racial reasons.
What a shame on the racism displayed by White Players in ystday Rugby Match. @NathiMthethwaSA must investigate. We need to move forward to reconcialiation n nation building project of Tata Madiba. But these racists are making it difficult.— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) October 5, 2019
I will personally not support our Rugby National Team until public apology and an undertaking that such racial attack will never be repeated again @NathiMthethwaSA against African Players. No one did them@a favourate to be there.— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) October 5, 2019
Racism has no place in South Africa, as African we must refused to be bullied by racists making us feel inferior in the country of our birth. Never! I stand with Black Players who were humiliated ystday @NathiMthethwaSA— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) October 5, 2019
However, TimesLIVE reported that Mapimpi said he'd seen the video and provided clarity on what happened.
Speaking in isiXhosa and English, he said: “Basically what happens after each game is that we shake hands with the opposition. As we were completing the handshakes, the bomb squad was coming together to do their call or chant.
“As I was walking towards them, I realised that they were about to do their call and that I wasn’t part of it, so I decided that I needed to move away.
“I wasn’t part of it, but there was nothing wrong there with what they were doing. We are united as a team.”
Zille weighs in
On Twitter, Zille said Mapimpi's explanation illustrated that “context is everything”.
“The optics of this video were awful — but here Mapimpi explains why the bench 'bomb-squad' was celebrating on its own, and why he — as a 'main player' — was legitimately not part of the bomb squad,” she said.
