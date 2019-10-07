WATCH LIVE | State capture: Duduzane Zuma takes the stand
Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, is taking the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday.
Former head of the Free State agriculture department, Peter Thabethe, testified on Friday.
He gave evidence about his role in the controversial Vrede dairy farm project in that province.
More than R200m in public funds was channelled into the project, led by Gupta-linked company Estina and promoted as a tool by the provincial government to benefit emerging black farmers.