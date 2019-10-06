Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy didn’t add much to South Africa’s attack in the first men’s Test in Visakhapatnam‚ but they did plenty for the defence.

The eighth-wicket pair defied India’s bowlers for 194 deliveries on Sunday‚ with Piedt scoring his first Test half-century‚ hitting nine fours and a six in his 56‚ and Muthusamy adding an unbeaten 49 to the 33 not out he scored in the first innings.

Their partnership of 91 was the biggest of the innings and South Africa’s third-highest of the match.

Nonetheless‚ India wrapped up victory by 203 runs on the fifth day with Mohammed Shami taking 5/35 in only 10.5 overs and Ravindra Jadeja claiming 4/87.

Set an out-of-sight 395 for victory‚ South Africa resumed on 11/1 and were dismissed for 191 before tea.

The result will overshadow the fact that South Africa fought back to within 71 runs of parity with India’s mammoth first innings of 502/7 declared.

The home side were in sight of victory when the visitors slumped to 70/7 in little more than an hour on Sunday with the sturdiest resistance coming from opener Aiden Markram who was sixth out for a 74-ball 79.

Markram was the first casualty of an over by Ravindra Jadeja that also claimed the wickets of Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj.