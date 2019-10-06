Prison officials under investigation after being spotted at liquor store in uniform

The correctional services department in Gauteng has launched an investigation after Leeuwkop prison staff member were caught on camera standing in a queue at a liquor store while in uniform.

The images show four officials, two males and two females, queuing at a till. They were first posted by DA councillor Annette Deppe on Twitter. They were later circulated and made rounds on social media earlier this week.

Deppe claimed this was not the first time officials, although not necessarily the same ones pictured in the post, had been spotted in uniform at the bottle store.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the national correctional services department was investigating the incident - but it was not stated at the time which prison the officials were seconded to.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Deppe said: “The issue is not so much about them buying alcohol, but why do they have to do it during the day in uniform, when there are children around and lots of people? These are officials who are meant to uphold the law.”

The correctional services department could not confirm if the members were on duty at the time.