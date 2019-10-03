Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane tips 'well-rested' Kaizer Chiefs to win the league title

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has tipped rivals Kaizer Chiefs as firm favourites to win the league this season and end their four-year trophy drought.

Mosimane has never been one to mince his words and he said coach Ernst Middendorp's charges are favourites because they are well-rested.

Amakhosi last won the league at the end of the 2014/2015 campaign where they pipped Sundowns by two points did not have to worry about the MTN8 and have not qualified to any of the Caf club competitions.

“I call them a well-rested team‚” said Mosimane‚ perhaps with a tinge of the mind games.

“They should be able to compete for the league because they are playing on Saturday and then again the next Saturday.

"They have the energy and time to fix their problems at training.

“Sorry‚ we (Sundowns) have to play every three days‚ but they (Chiefs) are the favourites for me as we speak and that is what I said about Bidvest Wits last year because they also didn’t have anything to do.

"Chiefs now are the favourites.”