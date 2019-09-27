Loyiso Dotwana rallies Kings fans ahead of Cardiff PRO14 showdown

A new era will kick off for the Isuzu Southern Kings on Saturday and chair Loyiso Dotwana has issued a call to action for fans to rally behind the team when they face the Cardiff Blues.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will play host to the revamped Kings as they bid to start their Guinness PRO14 season with a bang against the Welsh outfit (kickoff 4pm).

“Our franchise is at an exciting juncture which signifies a new era of rugby for the Eastern Cape,” Dotwana said.

“To ensure that we make the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium a fortress and that this team become a formidable side, we need the support of the people of this beautiful province.

“For our first match of the season, and all our home matches that follow, we would like nothing more than to see our fans donning their Kings colours and filling the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.”

Interim head coach Robbi Kempson echoed the chair’s sentiment.

“It is our approach, the manner which we are looking to play, the effort and what the players are trying to achieve, that will result in the public wanting to come out to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium,” Kempson said.

“We are trying to produce an Eastern Cape flavour in our matchday 23 with players from all over the province and who come from the regional schools system.

“Certainly, from our perspective, we are trying to build something that the local public can appreciate and see local talent is coming through and playing for the Isuzu Southern Kings.”