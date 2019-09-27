Bay politicians must face reality
If you were to draw up a list of the 10 most urgent things that must happen to turn Nelson Mandela Bay into the best little city in the world, what would top your list?
Eradicate poverty? Stop using our city as a dump? Repair the collapsing infrastructure? Fire corrupt officials?..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.