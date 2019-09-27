Cricket SA's chief executive officer Thabang Moroe has said they have until the end of October to find a director of cricket.

The position is currently filled by Corrie van Zyl‚ who is CSA's head of cricket pathways‚ on an interim basis.

The director of cricket is a crucial one for CSA as the person who will be employed in that position will look after all of the national team's playing and administrative affairs.

The director of cricket will employ the team director (former head coaching position) and all the administrative and medical staff that are related to the national team.

Highveld Lions head coach Enoch Nkwe is currently in charge of the national team as the team director on an interim basis for the ongoing India tour.

South Africa drew the T20 series 1-1 after winning in Bengaluru on Sunday and they're currently engaged in rain-affected tour game against the Indian Board President's XI in Vizianagaram.

The first of three Tests against a powerful India team will start on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam.

“We've given ourselves until the end of October and we've drawn a line in the sand in terms of when we need a decision to be made.

“As far as Enoch's position is concerned‚ it's a call that needs to be made by the director of cricket.

“My focus right now is the director of cricket and the convenor of selectors to allow them to make the necessary decisions for the team's future‚” Moroe said.

“We want to hire them and let them shape the decisions that are crucial to the team and the future of the team.

“We haven't advertised yet so we may have to take a different appointment route.”

Moroe said they may have to divert from the normal human resources contingency of advertising and interviews because of the short time frame they have for the filling of the position.

Moroe said it may take up to two months to have the position filled if they embark in that direction.

“There's a long process if we have to interview candidates in terms of the logistics involved.

“We can headhunt but we can use all available recruitment opportunities. We could also pull in four or five people for interviews and speed in the process. We need the director of cricket in though so this process can be speeded up‚” Moroe said.