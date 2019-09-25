Southern Kings ready to come out firing against Cardiff, says De Wee

PREMIUM

Honed to peak fitness by 12 weeks of intense pre-season training and three tough warm-up games, the Isuzu Southern Kings are ready to come out firing against Cardiff Blues on Saturday, Kings flank Bobby De Wee said.



After missing most of last season because of a shoulder injury, De Wee is itching to get back the field to face Cardiff in the Kings’ opening Guinness PRO14 clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 4pm on Saturday...

