Port Elizabeth's Mona Pretorius moves closer to Tokyo qualification

PREMIUM

Olympic qualification is now within sight for weightlifter Mona Pretorius after an impressive performance at the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Thailand at the weekend.



Port Elizabeth-born Pretorius was again in fine form as she set a new clean and jerk record in the 64kg weight class. Completing five out of her six lifts, Pretorius finished with an 83kg snatch and a 107kg clean and jerk...

