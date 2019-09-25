WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform
An Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer is in hot water after allegedly being found "drunk" in uniform with his gun "falling off" at noon on Tuesday.
The officer was captured on video, cigarette in hand, walking with the weapon dangling in its holster, close to a branded EMPD vehicle in Springs.
A man filming instructs him to give his firearm to a female officer to avoid any "accidents".
"Your gun is falling off. Please take that firearm away before we all get shot by accident. There is alcohol in his vehicle as well," the man alleged.
In a second video, a man is heard saying: "The police is coming to arrest him and then he drives off in another vehicle," as the officer is being led away by a colleague.
The man recording the video tells the officer that he should not be driving.
"Did you test me?" the officer asks.
"I have been asking to test you, they refused. That's why this will be posted on YouTube and Facebook," the man says.
The officer approaches the man, points a finger, and says: "The thing is, have you tested me? The question is and will be, did you test me?"
Before the video ends, the female officer and a security guard put the officer in a car.
Acting city of Ekurhuleni mayor Lesiba Mpya said the incident happened at around noon on Heritage Day.
Mpya said the city was "disappointed and disgusted" by the behaviour of the officer.
"This is behaviour that we are not going to tolerate. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the gentleman was not in a fit and proper manner when assuming duty.
"It is a high priority case because it's reputational damage suffered by the city," he said.
Mpya said he had instructed the chief of metro police to get all the facts and compile a full report.
He said the officer faced summary suspension pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.
He said statements would also be obtained from the female officer in the video and her supervisor.
"We believe this is reckless, unacceptable behaviour. It is unacceptable that an officer of the law should be caught in such conditions. It's damaging in terms of integrity in the city."