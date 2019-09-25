WATCH | 'Your gun is falling off': Metro cop filmed 'drunk' in uniform

An Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer is in hot water after allegedly being found "drunk" in uniform with his gun "falling off" at noon on Tuesday.

The officer was captured on video, cigarette in hand, walking with the weapon dangling in its holster, close to a branded EMPD vehicle in Springs.

A man filming instructs him to give his firearm to a female officer to avoid any "accidents".

"Your gun is falling off. Please take that firearm away before we all get shot by accident. There is alcohol in his vehicle as well," the man alleged.

In a second video, a man is heard saying: "The police is coming to arrest him and then he drives off in another vehicle," as the officer is being led away by a colleague.

The man recording the video tells the officer that he should not be driving.

"Did you test me?" the officer asks.

"I have been asking to test you, they refused. That's why this will be posted on YouTube and Facebook," the man says.