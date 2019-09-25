Catrakilis untroubled by Cardiff

PREMIUM

The Isuzu Southern Kings are ready to shock the Cardiff Blues in their opening Guinness PRO14 clash, Kings flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis said.



After 12 gruelling weeks of preseason training and three warm-up matches, the day of reckoning arrives for the Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 4pm on Saturday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.