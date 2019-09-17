Kings want to turn NMB Stadium into fortress

Defeat in their own backyard will not be worth contemplating for the Isuzu Southern Kings when they face Cardiff Blues in their opening Guinness PRO14 clash on September 28.



Kings assistant coach Vuyo Zangqa says no-nonsense chairman Loyiso Dotwana has made it clear that home games are “non-negotiable”...

