Michael Schumacher admitted to French hospital for 'secret treatment'

Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was admitted to a Paris hospital for "secret treatment" on Monday, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Schumacher, who turned 50 on January 3, has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago that left him with severe head injuries and in a medically induced coma for several months.

Schumacher was taken to the Pompidou hospital in southwest Paris on Monday afternoon, Le Parisien said, without citing its sources.

The French newspaper said the former champion would undergo treatment based on a stem cell transfusion by French surgeon Philippe Menasche.

A spokeswoman for Schumacher did not immediately return a request for comment. In January his family released a statement saying he was in "the very best of hands".