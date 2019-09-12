Orlando Pirates' attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has revealed that he received several offers during the recent transfer window but decided to turn them down as they were not good enough.

A couple of clubs in European‚ in France in particular‚ were reportedly keen on Lorch's services before the close of the transfer window last month but he revealed for the first time that they were not good enough.

“I had offers from overseas‚” said the shy Bucs player.

“The offers were not good for both the team and me.

"I have a contract with Pirates and so I have to focus and do my best.

“Some coaches have been telling me that I have to score but I have done my part even last season.

“I feel I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.

"I just have to play my normal football and help the team to win games.”