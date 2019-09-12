Bloemfontein Celtic have been clearing out their treatment room and should have an almost full quota of players to pick from when they host rookies Stellenbosch FC in a league match at the weekend.

Exciting playmaker Neo Maema‚ tipped by many to become Celtic’s key man this season‚ is set to return after knocks kept him out of their last match against champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ where the Free Staters were beaten at home.

Lantshene Phalane is back after suspension – after a red card collected playing against Baroka FC -- while Jackson Mabokgwane is also ready to go back into goal.

But he might not displace Mondli Mpoto‚ who was part of the Under-23 side that qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt in November.

Mabokgwane‚ 31‚ pulled his hamstring during the warm-up before the MTN8 quarter-final against old club Sundowns last month.

Mpusana Tani‚ who also had a muscle pull‚ is another available for selection by coach Lehlohonlo Seema.