Mokwena showers praise on former Orlando Pirates colleague Sredojević

Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena has congratulated Milutin "Micho" Sredojević after his former colleague led new employers Zamalek to the Egyptian Cup at the weekend.

Sredojević spent two barren years with Mokwena as his assistant at Pirates but after suddenly quitting the Bucs last month‚ it has taken the Serb only four games to win his first trophy with the Egyptian giants.

Mokwena confirmed on Wednesday that he sent a message of congratulations to his former colleague after Zamalek’s 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Alexandria at the weekend.

Zamalek have won this trophy six times in the last seven years.