AmaTuks sign U23 international Kamohelo Mahlatsi as transfer window closes

By Marc Strydom - 03 September 2019
Kamohelo Mahlatsi of SuperSport United and Ebrahim Seedat of Cape Town City FC during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

GladAfrica Championship team Pretoria University have signed skilful South Africa Under-23 forward Kamohelo Mahlatsi from SuperSport United on loan on the last night of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window.

The 2019-20 preseason transfer window closes at midnight on Monday.

Mahlatsi (21) is currently on national U-23 duty with coach David Notoane’s team who meet Zimbabwe on Friday at Orlando Stadium in a third-round (final stage before the tournament) 2019 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Mahlatsi starred for Notoane’s shadow U-23 team who represented South Africa at the 2019 Cosafa Cup in Durban, beating Malawi on penalties in the final in June.

He is the second SA U-23 international signed on loan by AmaTuks from SuperSport for the 2019-20 season, following midfielder Athenkosi Dladla.

Tuks narrowly avoided relegation from the First Division last season, finishing fourth.

