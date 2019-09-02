Molefi Ntseki’s appointment as Bafana Bafana coach has nothing to do with picking a “cheap option”‚ Safa Acting CEO Russell Paul has said.

Ntseki‚ a background man for the national team who has had a low-key coaching career from its start 21 years ago‚ was the surprising appointment as replacement to Stuart Baxter at the South Africa Football Association’s (Safa) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday.

It is surprising because he is possibly the lowest-profile‚ least publicly known Bafana coach to ever have been appointed‚ which would have seemed to make him a rank outsider next to other potential candidates Gavin Hunt‚ Benni McCarthy and Steve Komphela.

Surprising‚ too‚ for the uncharacteristic speed with which Safa moved on the appointment.

At most a shortlist had been expected from the NEC meeting at Safa House.

Instead‚ the Safa’s technical committee put forward one name‚ Ntseki’s‚ as a recommendation and the NEC were convinced enough to endorse it.