Port Elizabeth triathletes reign in People's Triathlon

Keegan Cooke, Natia Gous claim gold in half distance event

Blustery conditions did not deter Port Elizabeth triathletes Keegan Cooke and Natia Gous as the pair claimed victories in their respective categories in the inaugural People's Triathlon in Summerstrand on Sunday.



Hosted by Zsports Events, the race saw over 100 competitors take to the start line to tackle a similar distance to that of the more established Ironman 70.3 race...

