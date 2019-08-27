Thabo Nodada could return to face Chiefs

Thabo Nodada could start his first game for Cape Town City since mid-February when they take on Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands in the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday night.

The diminutive 24-year-old suffered a horror injury in a Nedbank Cup win over Highlands Park on February 15 and had to have surgery which effectively ended his season.

Nodada‚ who had been one of the outstanding players of the season‚ was the victim of a horror studs-up tackle that went unpunished as City scored their opening goal.

The nuggety playmaker made his comeback in City’s first two league matches of the new season when they drew at Baroka FC and beat Stellenbosch FC.