Thabo Nodada could return to face Chiefs
Thabo Nodada could start his first game for Cape Town City since mid-February when they take on Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands in the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday night.
The diminutive 24-year-old suffered a horror injury in a Nedbank Cup win over Highlands Park on February 15 and had to have surgery which effectively ended his season.
Nodada‚ who had been one of the outstanding players of the season‚ was the victim of a horror studs-up tackle that went unpunished as City scored their opening goal.
The nuggety playmaker made his comeback in City’s first two league matches of the new season when they drew at Baroka FC and beat Stellenbosch FC.
But on both occasions he was given just a handful of minutes‚ coming off the bench near the end of the game to feel his way back into competitive action.
Nodada then suffered a few niggles that saw him miss the MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Polokwane City and last Tuesday’s 1-1 draw away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
But he is back in the running after recovery and could be thrown into the deep end against former teammate Lebogang Manyama in a battle for control of the ball.
City also have Gift Links‚ who missed the trip to Atteridgeville last week‚ back in their 19-man squad for Tuesday night’s game‚ officials told TimesLIVE.