Clinton Larsen feels the heat at Chilli Boys
Chippa coach on a tightrope after loss to Golden Arrow
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen finds himself balancing precariously on a tightrope having watched his team slip to defeat away to Golden Arrows in their Absa Premiership clash on Saturday.
Although it is very early in the competition, club owner Siviwe Mpengesi’s notorious trigger finger may show early signs of twitching following his club’s 2-1 defeat at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban...
