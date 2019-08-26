CR must clean up cash mud pit

PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is absolutely right and, at the same time, absolutely wrong in his defence of the staggering amount of money used to fund his campaign to propel him into ANC power in December 2017.



Last week, Ramaphosa stood in parliament and said there is nothing wrong or illegal in members of a political party using private money to further their aims within that party...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.