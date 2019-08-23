Chippa United going for broke against Golden Arrows
Having played to two consecutive stalemates, Chippa United are determined to collect their first win in the Absa Premiership this season when they play Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday, skipper Frederic Nsabiyumva said.
The Port Elizabeth side opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Stellenbosch and that was followed by another deadlock – a 1-1 result against Mamelodi Sundowns in their most recent game...
