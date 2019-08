CSA announce changes to South Africa A squads

Cricket South Africa on Wednesday confirmed changes to the South Africa A team that will tour India from August 25 to September 21. The tour consists of five one-day matches to be followed by two four-day matches against India A.

Changes to the one-day squad:

Kyle Verrynne replaces Gihahn Cloete (Injury).

Marco Jansen replaces Wiaan Mulder (Injury recovery), but Mulder should be ready to take part in the four-day series.

Changes to the four-day squad:

Marco Jansen replaces Anrich Nortje (Proteas Selection)

Lungi Ngidi replaces Beuran Hendricks (Proteas Selection)

Theunis De Bruyn replaces Temba Bavuma (Proteas Selection) but De Bruyn will only play the second four-day match.

Heinrich Klaasen replaces Rudi Second (Injury).

Changes to coaching team:

Malibongwe Maketa replaces Russell Domingo as coach

Andrew Puttick replaces Enoch Nkwe as assistant coach.

SA A one-day squad: Temba Bavuma (bizhub Highveld Lions, capt), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Kyle Verrynne (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Junior Dala (Multiply Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (bizhub Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (bizhub Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), George Linde (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Janneman Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Marco Jansen (VKB Knights), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors).

SA A four-day squad: Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans, capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Multiply Titans), Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Multiply Titans), George Linde (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Pieter Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Eddie Moore (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Marco Jansen (VKB Knights), Dane Piedt (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Wiaan Mulder (bizhub Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Khaya Zondo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins).

- Cricket South Africa