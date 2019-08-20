Currie Cup semi win or bust for EP

Elephants power way into First Division playoffs

It will be a win or bust mission for the Elephants when they travel to Welkom to face the Griffons in a Currie Cup First Division semifinal on Saturday, EP skipper Lubabalo “Giant” Mtyanda said.



EP qualified for the semis and kept alive their dream of gaining promotion to the top flight Premier Division with a hard-fought win over the Falcons in Despatch on Saturday...

