Entrepreneur who rose through ranks honoured with top award
Fresh from being named regional entrepreneur of the year at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards at the weekend, a Port Elizabeth cleaner-turned-businesswoman has been nominated in the 2019 Africa Tourism Leadership Awards.
Francine Zana, who entered the hospitality industry in 2004 as a cleaner and rose through the ranks, received recognition for her training business, Exclusive Hospitality Concepts...
