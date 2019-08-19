Sport

Messages stream in for Robert Marawa after third heart attack: 'Your strength is unmissable'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 19 August 2019
Robert Marawa is out of ICU.
Image: Supplied/ Metro FM

Messages of support have been pouring in since popular sports broadcaster Robert Marawa revealed he had suffered a third heart attack last week.

Marawa, who took to Twitter to confirm the news, telling his fans he drove himself to hospital after “not feeling well”, adding that he was in ICU a couple of hours later. 

“I literally drove myself from home after not feeling well ... there was a pain that was not making any sense,” he said. “And within a couple of hours, I was in ICU and that’s where I've been for the past six or seven days.”

Marawa spent the week in ICU, but is now in a recovery ward.

Fans and social media users took to Twitter to wish Marawa a speedy recovery. Here is a snapshot of some of the messages:

