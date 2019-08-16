Titans top-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn is an aggressive cricketer and knows the Proteas can’t afford to let India dictate terms in next month’s Test series.

De Bruyn will know all about how destructive passive cricket can be.

In last year’s 2-0 series loss to Sri Lanka‚ albeit on spiteful surfaces that the home side used smartly on winning the toss in both games‚ SA’s batting was meek and contributed to the two heavy defeats.

India have better batting and bowling resources‚ so less need to rely on manufactured surfaces to glean a result.

However‚ they were faced with difficult pitches at Newlands‚ SuperSport Park and the Wanderers when they went down 2-1 to South Africa.

India played their best cricket on the spicier Cape Town and Johannesburg tracks; with the latter game resoundingly won even though the series was lost in the previous Test on a pitch that suited them.