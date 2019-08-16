Thembinkosi Lorch picked up a muscle strain in Orlando Pirates’ final friendly match of the off-season‚ Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic has explained of the injury that has kept last season’s Premier Soccer League Player of the Season out for three weeks.

Lorch will be available when Pirates line up against Highlands Park in their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Bafana Bafana attacking star made a return‚ having last played and scored a scorcher in the preseason Carling Black Label Cup on July 27‚ as a half-time substitute in Pirates’ 3-0 Absa Premiership defeat against SuperSport United in Nelspruit on Wednesday night.

Sredojevic said Lorch had pulled up with a thigh strain in Bucs’ preseason friendly against Tanzania’s Simba SC at Rand Stadium on July 31‚ four days after their 2-0 Black Label win against Kaizer Chiefs.