Lorenzo Gordinho says he grew as a player on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic‚ and he would like to show that given an opportunity to break into Kaizer Chiefs’ backline again this season.

In all Gordinho played 27 Absa Premiership games‚ and was almost an ever-present at centreback‚ in his one-year loan at Celtic that spanned the second half of the 2017-18 season and first half of last campaign.

He returned to Chiefs in January‚ but was not fielded much under then-new coach Ernst Middendorp‚ making just two league starts and coming off the bench once.

Gordinho’s form in the first half of last season helped financially troubled Celtic get out of the blocks quickly‚ as ultimately they ended in eighth place.