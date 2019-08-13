Springbok forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot says Scarra Ntubeni was included in the squad to face Argentina in their farewell Test match at Loftus on Saturday in a bid to increase depth.

The industrious Ntubeni‚ who has been impressive for Western Province in their Currie Cup campaign‚ is likely to make his debut on Saturday and Proudfoot said they want to have players on standby who will be fully prepared in case they are called during the Rugby World Cup.

“Going into a World Cup year‚ you need four hookers prepped in the system and it has always been part of our planning to create depth‚” said Proudfoot at their base in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our plan was not just to create a squad of 31 players who will be on the plane‚ but to have eight or nine more who will be prepared for any eventualities.