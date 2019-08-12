Bathabile challenges ‘real’ men to stand up

Real men do not rape. Real men do not abuse women. Real men are protectors of their community.

This was the message of ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini to congregants of the Bantu Church of Christ in New Brighton on Saturday.

Dlamini visited the church for a massive service celebrating Women’s Day that drew church members from as far as Gauteng and the Western Cape.

She thanked Bishop John Bolana – who is said to be close to former president Jacob Zuma and has about two million social media followers – for his continued support of the ANC.

“I was very nervous for a meeting we had with the bishop for the ANC’s January 8 statement,” Dlamini said.

“I was nervous because he had become close and I was just honestly worried heading to the elections, but the bishop told us that the leaders of the church before him joined the ANC and the church would continue supporting the political party.”

Speaking about the ANC’s political instability at national level, Dlamini said it was important for members of any organisation to respect elected leaders.

“While delivering his sermon, the bishop was very clear that leaders should be respected regardless if someone else is close to you,” Dlamini said.

“This message was straightforward and if everyone else followed the bishop’s lead then South Africa would become a much better place.

“The ANC’s constitution is very clear but I don’t know what is happening to the party since the Nasrec conference.”

Dlamini was accompanied by former social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi and Mbhashe municipal speaker Babalwa Majavu during her visit.

Dlamini criticised ANC branch leaders for failing to attend the service and to use it as an opportunity to sign new members or check if they were still members in good standing.