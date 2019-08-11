Cape Town City midfielder Roland Putsche is readying himself for any outcome on the future of club coach Benni McCarthy‚ who is being touted as one of the coaches to take over from Stuart Baxter as Bafana Bafana coach.

Putsche had a stellar start to the 2018-19 season for City and was vital in helping the club win the MTN8‚ which they begin the defence of against Polokwane City at home next weekend.

The Austrian revealed at this year’s top eight competition launch in Johannesburg that he has been following the news on the possibility of McCarthy (41) leaving City for Bafana‚ which the coach is being eyed for by the South African Football Association.

“Benni McCarthy is a top character and I really enjoy working with him‚” said the midfielder‚ whose season was cut short by the leg injury he suffered in February.

“We shouldn’t forget he [McCarthy] is still a young coach and there’s a lot that is waiting for him out there.

“I’m quite sure he’s the right person for the Bafana Bafana job but the timing… he must decide.”

Putsche said he was in no position to say when it would be the right time for McCarthy to consider coaching at senior international level.

“I’m not saying he’s not ready. But if there’s only one person who knows when is the right time‚ it’s him‚” he said.