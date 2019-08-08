EP shooting for Currie Cup semis
EP’s Elephants are not getting ahead of themselves and will take it game by game as the race for a place in the Currie Cup First Division playoffs hots up, EP coach Chumani Booi said.
Thanks to their 37-12 win over the Border Bulldogs in Mthatha, EP are still in the mix to reach the playoffs and are facing a crucial game against the SWD Eagles in George on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.