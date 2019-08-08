Sport

EP shooting for Currie Cup semis

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 08 August 2019

EP’s Elephants are not getting ahead of themselves and will take it game by game as the race for a place in the Currie Cup First Division playoffs hots up, EP coach Chumani Booi said.

Thanks to their 37-12 win over the Border Bulldogs in Mthatha, EP are still in the mix to reach the playoffs and are facing a crucial game against the SWD Eagles in George on Friday...

