EP shooting for Currie Cup semis

EP’s Elephants are not getting ahead of themselves and will take it game by game as the race for a place in the Currie Cup First Division playoffs hots up, EP coach Chumani Booi said.



Thanks to their 37-12 win over the Border Bulldogs in Mthatha, EP are still in the mix to reach the playoffs and are facing a crucial game against the SWD Eagles in George on Friday...

