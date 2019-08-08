Robyn Moodaly confident team will reach Cosafa final

PREMIUM

East London-born Banyana Banyana star Robyn Moodaly says it feels great to be back in the national set-up again.



Formerly based in the US, Moodaly, 25, was recalled by coach Desiree Ellis to be part of her squad for the Cosafa Women’s Championship being played in Port Elizabeth...

