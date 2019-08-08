Robyn Moodaly confident team will reach Cosafa final
East London-born Banyana Banyana star Robyn Moodaly says it feels great to be back in the national set-up again.
Formerly based in the US, Moodaly, 25, was recalled by coach Desiree Ellis to be part of her squad for the Cosafa Women’s Championship being played in Port Elizabeth...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.